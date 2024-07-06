Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 1,417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,407,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. American Capital Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ASML during the first quarter worth $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of ASML by 48.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 46 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, ZRC Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ASML during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

ASML stock traded up $3.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $1,074.48. The company had a trading volume of 771,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 859,943. The business has a 50 day moving average of $980.63 and a 200 day moving average of $917.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $423.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ASML Holding has a fifty-two week low of $563.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1,082.79.

ASML ( NASDAQ:ASML Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 17th. The semiconductor company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $5.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.73 billion. ASML had a net margin of 27.23% and a return on equity of 56.99%. As a group, research analysts predict that ASML Holding will post 20.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 29th were paid a dividend of $1.343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 26th. This represents a $5.37 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.53%.

A number of brokerages have commented on ASML. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their target price on ASML from $1,072.00 to $1,052.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,150.00 to $1,185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on ASML in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,043.00.

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems for chipmakers. It offers advanced semiconductor equipment systems, including lithography, metrology, and inspection systems. The company also provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

