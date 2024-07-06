Diversify Advisory Services LLC Makes New Investment in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 28,409 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,265,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in INTC. Barrett & Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Intel by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 3,662 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in Intel by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,397 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 87.2% in the 4th quarter. New Millennium Group LLC now owns 496 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Intel by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 41,074 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,063,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spreng Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intel by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Spreng Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,644 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Stock Up 2.5 %

Shares of INTC traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.02. The company had a trading volume of 45,309,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,048,632. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market capitalization of $136.31 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.89 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a one year low of $29.73 and a one year high of $51.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.05.

Intel Announces Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.76 billion. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 7th were issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.08%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. HSBC cut their price objective on Intel from $44.00 to $37.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Intel from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Intel from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.58.

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.29 per share, for a total transaction of $124,189.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was bought at an average price of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

