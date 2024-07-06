Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases New Position in SAP SE (NYSE:SAP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 9,955 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,951,000.

Get SAP alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of SAP by 703.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,626 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of SAP by 160.2% during the third quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 19,241 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,488,000 after purchasing an additional 11,845 shares in the last quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SAP by 1.8% during the third quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $593,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in SAP by 213.0% in the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,420,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $183,507,000 after buying an additional 966,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in SAP in the third quarter worth about $1,192,000.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SAP. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price target on SAP from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp began coverage on SAP in a report on Thursday, March 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded SAP from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $218.00 to $237.00 in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, StockNews.com cut SAP from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, SAP presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $220.20.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock traded up $2.92 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $205.94. 552,350 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.25. SAP SE has a 1-year low of $126.75 and a 1-year high of $206.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $191.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $181.89.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 22nd. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $8.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.73 billion. SAP had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.76%. On average, equities analysts forecast that SAP SE will post 4.56 EPS for the current year.

SAP Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $2.3852 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. This is an increase from SAP’s previous annual dividend of $2.19. This represents a dividend yield of 0.9%. SAP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.53%.

About SAP

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.