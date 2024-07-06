Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 18,312 iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 18,312 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,353,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp grew its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 102.3% during the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 348 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 275.0% during the fourth quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 375 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 6,850.0% during the fourth quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the period. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Pingora Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Performance

IEFA traded up $0.48 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.26. 4,634,173 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $56.55 and a fifty-two week high of $70.84.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

