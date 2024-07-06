Diversify Advisory Services LLC Purchases Shares of 42,924 Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 42,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,516,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pinterest by 15.3% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 14,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of Pinterest during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,057,000. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in shares of Pinterest by 28.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 15,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $414,000 after buying an additional 3,359 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pinterest by 1.9% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 48,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Pinterest by 7.0% during the third quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 35,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PINS. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Pinterest from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up from $45.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pinterest from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Pinterest from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Benchmark reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Pinterest in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $41.37.

Pinterest Stock Up 0.9 %

NYSE:PINS traded up $0.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $43.51. 4,342,461 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171,760. Pinterest, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.59 and a 52 week high of $45.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.11. The firm has a market cap of $29.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 207.20, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.97.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $739.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $699.96 million. Pinterest had a return on equity of 5.93% and a net margin of 4.64%. On average, analysts expect that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pinterest

In other news, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total transaction of $64,479.56. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Wanjiku Juanita Walcott sold 11,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total value of $481,590.34. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 307,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,726,543.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Gokul Rajaram sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.34, for a total value of $64,479.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,055,077.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 52,184 shares of company stock worth $2,255,783 over the last three months. 7.11% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Pinterest Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinterest, Inc operates as a visual search and discovery platform in the United States and internationally. Its platform allows people to find ideas, such as recipes, home and style inspiration, and others; and to search, save, and shop the ideas. The company was formerly known as Cold Brew Labs Inc and changed its name to Pinterest, Inc in April 2012.

Featured Stories

