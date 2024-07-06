Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.28 Million Position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 32,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 21,005,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,500,000 after acquiring an additional 877,406 shares during the period. Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 1,631,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,167,000 after purchasing an additional 44,148 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 11.2% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,172,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,040,000 after buying an additional 118,251 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,007,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,770,000 after buying an additional 14,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arbor Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Investment Advisors LLC now owns 827,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 15,213 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $37.68. The company had a trading volume of 38,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 111,862. The stock has a market cap of $2.31 billion, a PE ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.69. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52 week low of $30.29 and a 52 week high of $39.82.

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 24th were paid a $0.1563 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 24th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%.

The Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (PRFZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI US 1500 index. The fund tracks a fundamentally-weighted index of 1,500 small- and mid-cap companies in the US that are selected using fundamental metrics. PRFZ was launched on Sep 20, 2006 and is managed by Invesco.

