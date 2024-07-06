Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes $1.38 Million Position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 15,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,384,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MCHP. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microchip Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Microchip Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Microchip Technology

In other news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.88, for a total value of $908,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 82,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,470,608.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen V. Drehobl sold 7,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.06, for a total transaction of $744,319.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,558,125.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 23,993 shares of company stock valued at $2,251,857. Corporate insiders own 2.07% of the company’s stock.

Microchip Technology Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MCHP traded down $1.44 on Friday, reaching $92.14. The company had a trading volume of 2,740,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,129,656. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.47 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 1.54. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $68.75 and a 52-week high of $100.57. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.16.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 24.98% and a return on equity of 36.78%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Microchip Technology Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were paid a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. This is an increase from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 21st. Microchip Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCHP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Microchip Technology in a research note on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $115.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective (up from $80.00) on shares of Microchip Technology in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.06.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

