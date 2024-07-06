Diversify Advisory Services LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV)

Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,498,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGV. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 94,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,236,000 after buying an additional 2,859 shares during the period. HB Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 69,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,366,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. Naples Money Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $737,000. M3 Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth $221,000. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 7.7% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,978,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGV traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $118.59. The company had a trading volume of 174,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 173,038. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $96.77 and a 52 week high of $120.78. The business’s 50-day moving average is $118.24 and its 200-day moving average is $115.13.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

