Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 9.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,893 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Dollar Tree were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. United Community Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar Tree in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, City State Bank increased its stake in shares of Dollar Tree by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. City State Bank now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on DLTR. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Dollar Tree from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Loop Capital lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $195.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Dollar Tree from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, insider Robert Aflatooni sold 827 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.58, for a total transaction of $87,314.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,026,765.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Trading Up 0.7 %

Dollar Tree stock opened at $106.68 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $113.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.69. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $154.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 1.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.88.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43. Dollar Tree had a negative net margin of 3.23% and a positive return on equity of 15.67%. The firm had revenue of $7.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current year.

About Dollar Tree

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

