Doubleview Gold (OTC:DBLVF) Trading Down 3.8%

Doubleview Gold Corp. (OTC:DBLVF – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. 49,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 1% from the average session volume of 50,585 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.26.

Doubleview Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.36.

About Doubleview Gold

Doubleview Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in British Columbia. The company explores for copper, gold, silver, and zinc deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Hat property with nine mineral claims covering an area of approximately 3,561.43 hectares located in northwestern British Columbia; and 90% interests in the Red Spring property that comprise 6 mineral claims, which covers an area of approximately 4,224.34 hectares situated in Omineca district, British Columbia.

