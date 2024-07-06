Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.19 and traded as high as C$18.56. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 11,823 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 2.5 %

Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst

The firm has a market capitalization of C$292.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$18.55 and a 200 day moving average of C$15.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 111.85.

In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Insiders purchased a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $5,120,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile

Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.

Featured Articles

