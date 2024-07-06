Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $15.19

Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst (TSE:D.UN – Get Free Report) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$15.19 and traded as high as C$18.56. Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst shares last traded at C$17.89, with a volume of 11,823 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several brokerages recently weighed in on D.UN. TD Securities cut their target price on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$20.00 to C$19.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. Cormark raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$13.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, March 8th. CIBC raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$17.00 to C$19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$15.00 to C$16.75 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price objective on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst from C$19.00 to C$18.75 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.94.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Stock Down 2.5 %
Insider Buying and Selling at Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
In other Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst news, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust purchased 1,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of C$17.55 per share, with a total value of C$33,337.97. In other news, Senior Officer Dream Asset Management Corporation bought 148,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$20.71 per share, with a total value of C$3,077,089.92. Also, insider Artis Real Estate Investment Trust bought 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 18th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$17.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$33,337.97. Insiders purchased a total of 255,000 shares of company stock worth $5,120,006 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 45.46% of the company’s stock.
Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Company Profile
Dream Office REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Office REIT owns well-located, high-quality central business district office properties in major urban centres across Canada, with a focus on downtown Toronto.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- Top 3 Summer Stocks with Solid Growth Opportunities
Receive News & Ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Office Real Estate Investment Trst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.