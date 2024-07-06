DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue lowered its holdings in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 30,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,590 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get DTE Energy alerts:

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,933,030 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,308,076,000 after purchasing an additional 399,646 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 66.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,542,081 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,247,000 after buying an additional 1,018,212 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,682,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $185,465,000 after buying an additional 40,208 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,242,920 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $137,044,000 after buying an additional 9,944 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,208,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $133,245,000 after buying an additional 27,611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,843,788.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of DTE Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total transaction of $139,698.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,271 shares in the company, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 over the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on DTE shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $118.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $111.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on DTE Energy

DTE Energy Price Performance

NYSE DTE opened at $109.77 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.72 billion, a PE ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $112.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.88. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.44.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. As a group, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DTE Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

DTE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DTE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DTE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.