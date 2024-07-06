ECR Minerals (LON:ECR) Stock Price Down 7.7%

ECR Minerals plc (LON:ECR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 7.7% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.30 ($0.00) and last traded at GBX 0.30 ($0.00). Approximately 37,166,737 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 92% from the average daily volume of 19,400,875 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.33 ($0.00).

ECR Minerals Trading Up 3.3 %

The company has a market capitalization of £5.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 0.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 0.28.

About ECR Minerals

ECR Minerals plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of mineral projects. The company holds 100% interests in the Bailieston, Creswick, and Tambo gold projects located in Victoria, Australia. It also holds 25% interest in the Danglay gold project located in the Philippines.

