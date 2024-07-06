Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Receives $77.40 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $77.40.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their price objective on Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Edison International in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price objective for the company. Argus upped their price objective on Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Edison International

In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company's stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in Edison International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 87,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,256,000 after purchasing an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Edison International by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 10,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $788,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 108.9% during the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares during the last quarter. Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in Edison International by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Old Port Advisors now owns 17,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Edison International by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Price Performance

Edison International stock opened at $72.39 on Wednesday. Edison International has a 52 week low of $58.82 and a 52 week high of $77.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The stock has a market cap of $27.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a return on equity of 12.48% and a net margin of 6.14%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 136.84%.

About Edison International

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

