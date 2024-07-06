Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Acquired by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its holdings in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,659 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Edison International were worth $5,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Edison International alerts:

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its stake in shares of Edison International by 117.4% during the fourth quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Northwest Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.95% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total value of $4,358,005.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, SVP Caroline Choi sold 10,004 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.77, for a total value of $758,003.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,039,576.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO J Andrew Murphy sold 58,099 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.01, for a total transaction of $4,358,005.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,474,696.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,897 shares of company stock worth $5,851,245 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EIX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Edison International from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Edison International in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Argus increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Edison International from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Edison International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EIX

Edison International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE EIX opened at $72.40 on Friday. Edison International has a 1-year low of $58.82 and a 1-year high of $77.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $73.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $70.52. The company has a market cap of $27.86 billion, a PE ratio of 31.75 and a beta of 0.91.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.01. Edison International had a net margin of 6.14% and a return on equity of 12.48%. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.16 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Edison International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.31%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.84%.

About Edison International

(Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.