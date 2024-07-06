Electrocomponents (LON:ECM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1,047.00

Electrocomponents plc (LON:ECM – Get Free Report) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,047 ($13.24) and traded as high as GBX 1,055 ($13.34). Electrocomponents shares last traded at GBX 1,047 ($13.24), with a volume of 804,928 shares changing hands.
Electrocomponents Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,047 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,047. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.34.
Electrocomponents Company Profile
Electrocomponents plc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes various electronics and industrial products in the United Kingdom, the United States, France, Germany, Italy, and internationally. It provides industrial interconnect and test, industrial automation and control, board-level electronics, and single-board computing products; and tools, consumables, and facilities maintenance products, such as personal protective equipment, site safety products, and 3D printing products.
