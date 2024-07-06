Electroneum Trading 11.6% Lower This Week (ETN)

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 6th. In the last week, Electroneum has traded 11.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Electroneum has a market cap of $40.07 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electroneum coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000269 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001383 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Electroneum Coin Profile

Electroneum uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 17,975,743,755 coins. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Electroneum is https://reddit.com/r/electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official message board is medium.com/@etn-network.

Buying and Selling Electroneum

According to CryptoCompare, “Electroneum (ETN) is a Layer 1 EVM-compatible blockchain known for its swift transaction speed of 5 seconds with instant finality, low smart contract fees, and high energy efficiency, using the Istanbul Byzantine Fault Tolerance (IBFT) consensus. It powers AnyTask.com, aiding freelancers globally by enabling payments in ETN, which is especially beneficial for the 1.4 billion people without bank accounts. Created in 2017 by Richard Ells, ETN has expanded its use to over 4 million users and supports various charitable and educational projects through its validator program.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Electroneum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

