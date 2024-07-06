Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Bought by First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. increased its holdings in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) by 7.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,430 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $720,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norden Group LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts in the 1st quarter worth about $1,236,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Svenska Handelsbanken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,017,000. Cullinan Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.2% during the first quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 193,823 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $25,714,000 after acquiring an additional 9,554 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Claro Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 5.6% during the first quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,881 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $250,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on EA shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 target price on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, April 18th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $146.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $154.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Electronic Arts from $153.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.50.

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $138.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.54, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.47 and a fifty-two week high of $144.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $133.79 and a 200 day moving average of $134.88.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The game software company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.17). Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 16.83%. The business had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.78 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 29th were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 29th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total transaction of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.71, for a total value of $111,768.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,574 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,173.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob J. Schatz sold 1,000 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Monday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $128,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,362,397.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,039 shares of company stock worth $3,065,356 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

