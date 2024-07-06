Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Receives $611.36 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, fourteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $611.36.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ELV shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $602.00 to $604.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $615.00 price target on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $585.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Elevance Health from $557.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $600.00 price target (up from $580.00) on shares of Elevance Health in a research report on Friday, April 19th.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Elevance Health

In other news, EVP Felicia F. Norwood sold 14,111 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $533.74, for a total transaction of $7,531,605.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,791,460.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ELV. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $1,347,434,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $467,141,000. Canoe Financial LP lifted its holdings in Elevance Health by 158.1% in the fourth quarter. Canoe Financial LP now owns 844,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $398,054,000 after purchasing an additional 517,116 shares during the period. Morningstar Investment Services LLC acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the fourth quarter worth about $239,244,000. Finally, Focused Investors Fund L P acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $249,884,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Price Performance

ELV opened at $530.31 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $534.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $510.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.37. Elevance Health has a 1 year low of $412.00 and a 1 year high of $550.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The company reported $10.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.54 by $0.10. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 20.62%. The business had revenue of $42.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $9.46 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Elevance Health will post 37.25 EPS for the current year.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 10th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 10th. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.64%.

About Elevance Health

Elevance Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Health Benefits, CarelonRx, Carelon Services, and Corporate & Other. It offers a variety of health plans and services to program members; health products; an array of fee-based administrative managed care services; and specialty and other insurance products and services, such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability, and supplemental health insurance benefits.

