ELIS Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.16 Million (XLS)

ELIS (XLS) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One ELIS token can currently be purchased for about $0.0408 or 0.00000072 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, ELIS has traded 22% higher against the US dollar. ELIS has a total market capitalization of $8.16 million and $217.32 worth of ELIS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Get ELIS alerts:

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00013208 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00009056 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001084 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000071 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $56,667.41 or 1.00090812 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.82 or 0.00012043 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00006484 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000044 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.87 or 0.00066885 BTC.

ELIS Token Profile

ELIS is a token. It was first traded on October 18th, 2018. ELIS’s total supply is 200,000,000 tokens. The official website for ELIS is www.elis.tech. ELIS’s official Twitter account is @elis_tech and its Facebook page is accessible here.

ELIS Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ELIS (XLS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. ELIS has a current supply of 200,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of ELIS is 0.0408109 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $217.28 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.elis.tech/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ELIS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ELIS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ELIS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ELIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ELIS and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.