Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Receives $149.80 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $149.80.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ENTG shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Monday, May 13th. Mizuho increased their price target on Entegris from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Entegris in a report on Wednesday, June 26th.

In other news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,727.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Entegris news, SVP James Anthony O’neill sold 6,761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.50, for a total value of $902,593.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,822,542. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 1,986 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.84, for a total transaction of $265,806.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,653,727.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,752 shares of company stock valued at $1,792,723. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 59.1% in the fourth quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

ENTG stock opened at $139.11 on Wednesday. Entegris has a 52 week low of $84.13 and a 52 week high of $146.91. The company has a market cap of $20.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.88, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $129.58.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.07. Entegris had a return on equity of 11.94% and a net margin of 9.31%. The firm had revenue of $771.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $769.24 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Entegris will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.29%. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

