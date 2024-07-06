EOS Price Reaches $0.50 on Major Exchanges (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. EOS has a total market cap of $1.04 billion and $90.00 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, EOS has traded 14% lower against the U.S. dollar. One EOS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00000875 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000229 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001280 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000619 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000560 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001498 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001417 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000592 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 26th, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 2,100,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for EOS is https://reddit.com/r/eos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for EOS is eosnetwork.com/blog. EOS’s official Twitter account is @eosnetworkfdn and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for EOS is eosnetwork.com.

Buying and Selling EOS

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS is a decentralized platform for developing and executing decentralized applications. The platform is designed to solve scalability and usability issues that exist in many blockchain-based systems. EOS features a delegated proof-of-stake consensus algorithm that allows token holders to vote for block producers. The EOS token is the native cryptocurrency of the EOSIO blockchain platform, and it is used to power the EOSIO software and pay for transaction fees and resources on the network. EOS was created by Dan Larimer, the founder of other blockchain-based platforms such as Bitshares and Steem, and developed by Block.one, a company based in the Cayman Islands.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

