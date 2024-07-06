Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Receives $872.33 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the sixteen analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $872.33.

EQIX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Equinix from $862.00 to $859.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 10th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Equinix from $669.00 to $671.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equinix in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $870.00 target price for the company. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $900.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th.

In related news, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total value of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, insider Brandi Galvin Morandi sold 2,070 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $800.50, for a total value of $1,657,035.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,212,779. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $812.98, for a total transaction of $81,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,341,780.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new position in Equinix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.9% during the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 17,419 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,179,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Marcum Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 12.8% during the second quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Equinix by 29.8% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $774,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Equinix by 6.5% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of EQIX stock opened at $754.49 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.68, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $755.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $798.76. Equinix has a 52 week low of $677.80 and a 52 week high of $914.93.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 22nd were issued a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 170.91%.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

