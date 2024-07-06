ESGL (NYSEARCA:ESGL) Stock Price Up 9%

Shares of ESGL Holdings Limited (NYSEARCA:ESGL – Get Free Report) rose 9% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.22 and last traded at $1.21. Approximately 4,710 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 92,474 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.11.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.95 and a 200 day moving average of $0.67.

ESGL Holdings Limited provides waste solutions. It regenerates industrial waste into circular products using technologies and renewable energy. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Singapore.

