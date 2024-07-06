Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.74

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.74 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 162.49 ($2.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 305,837 shares trading hands.

Get Essentra alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT

Essentra Price Performance

Essentra Company Profile

The company has a market cap of £473.57 million, a P/E ratio of 8,220.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 172.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.27, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 1.65.

(Get Free Report)

Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.