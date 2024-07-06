Essentra (LON:ESNT) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $170.74

Shares of Essentra plc (LON:ESNT – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 170.74 ($2.16) and traded as low as GBX 162.49 ($2.06). Essentra shares last traded at GBX 162.80 ($2.06), with a volume of 305,837 shares trading hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.23) target price on shares of Essentra in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on ESNT
Essentra Price Performance
Essentra Company Profile
Essentra plc manufactures and distributes plastic injection and vinyl dip moulded, and metal components worldwide. The company offers cable ties and conduit, and accessories; grommets, strain relief, and blanking plugs; cable glands and accessories; caps and plugs; card guides and pullers; circuit board hardware products; EMI suppression ferrite cores; fan accessories comprising filters and fan mounting accessories; screws and nuts; rivet and panel fasteners; barbed and push-fit fasteners; binder screws and snap fasteners; washers; spacers; brushes; feet; fibre management; and furniture fittings.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Essentra
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 7/1 – 7/5
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Constellation Brands Stock Q1 2025: Crushing Anheuser-Busch?
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Qualcomm Stock Continues to Rise in the Face of Negative News
Receive News & Ratings for Essentra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essentra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.