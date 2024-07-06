Ethena Staked USDe Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.12 Billion (SUSDE)

Ethena Staked USDe (SUSDE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. One Ethena Staked USDe token can currently be bought for about $1.08 or 0.00001901 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ethena Staked USDe has a total market capitalization of $1.12 billion and approximately $27.00 million worth of Ethena Staked USDe was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Ethena Staked USDe has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethena Staked USDe Profile

Ethena Staked USDe’s total supply is 1,527,681,775 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,029,817,421 tokens. Ethena Staked USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs. The official website for Ethena Staked USDe is www.ethena.fi.

Buying and Selling Ethena Staked USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena Staked USDe (sUSDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena Staked USDe has a current supply of 1,523,702,869.8517199. The last known price of Ethena Staked USDe is 1.07988471 USD and is up 0.26 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 20 active market(s) with $34,075,865.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

