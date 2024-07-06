Ethena USDe 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $83.96 Million (USDE)

Ethena USDe (USDE) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on July 6th. One Ethena USDe token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001758 BTC on popular exchanges. Ethena USDe has a market cap of $3.49 billion and $83.96 million worth of Ethena USDe was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ethena USDe has traded 0% lower against the US dollar.

Ethena USDe Profile

Ethena USDe’s total supply is 3,489,832,895 tokens. The official website for Ethena USDe is www.ethena.fi. Ethena USDe’s official Twitter account is @ethena_labs.

Buying and Selling Ethena USDe

According to CryptoCompare, “Ethena USDe (USDe) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ethena USDe has a current supply of 3,515,835,921.1870837. The last known price of Ethena USDe is 0.99890191 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 57 active market(s) with $118,469,761.39 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.ethena.fi/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethena USDe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethena USDe should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethena USDe using one of the exchanges listed above.

