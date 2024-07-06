Ethereum Name Service Market Cap Hits $753.54 Million (ENS)

Ethereum Name Service (ENS) traded up 0.6% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on July 6th. Ethereum Name Service has a total market capitalization of $753.54 million and approximately $172.03 million worth of Ethereum Name Service was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Ethereum Name Service has traded 12.3% lower against the US dollar. One Ethereum Name Service token can currently be purchased for $23.81 or 0.00041977 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

ENS is a Proof-of-Work token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2021. Ethereum Name Service’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 31,649,434 tokens. Ethereum Name Service’s official website is ens.domains. The official message board for Ethereum Name Service is ens.mirror.xyz. Ethereum Name Service’s official Twitter account is @ensdomains and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Ethereum Name Service (ENS) is a decentralised naming system built on the Ethereum blockchain, designed to map human-readable names to machine-readable identifiers. It simplifies the user experience by replacing complex Ethereum addresses with easy-to-remember names, supporting address mapping, content hashes, metadata storage, and cross-platform usability. ENS was created by Nick Johnson and Alex Van de Sande under the Ethereum Foundation and launched in May 2017.”

