Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives $79.88 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twenty-five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $79.88.

Get Etsy alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ETSY. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Etsy from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Etsy from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Etsy from $67.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price target on Etsy from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Etsy from $91.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd.

View Our Latest Analysis on ETSY

Insider Transactions at Etsy

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Etsy news, insider Toni Thompson Nadal sold 1,444 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.68, for a total value of $94,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 592 shares in the company, valued at $38,882.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Etsy by 3,900.0% in the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 440 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 402.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Etsy in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Etsy by 1,576.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.53% of the company’s stock.

Etsy Stock Performance

ETSY stock opened at $58.45 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.01 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.51. Etsy has a fifty-two week low of $56.60 and a fifty-two week high of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 2.02.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). Etsy had a negative return on equity of 67.27% and a net margin of 10.75%. The firm had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $646.30 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Etsy will post 2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Etsy Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.