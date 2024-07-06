Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Shares Sold by Retirement Systems of Alabama

Retirement Systems of Alabama cut its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Free Report) by 33.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 55,021 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,755 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama’s holdings in Euronet Worldwide were worth $6,048,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 67.8% during the 4th quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 746,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,770,000 after acquiring an additional 301,771 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 582,680 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $64,054,000 after acquiring an additional 3,346 shares in the last quarter. Voss Capital LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Voss Capital LLC now owns 565,256 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $57,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,404 shares in the last quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. now owns 551,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $60,619,000 after acquiring an additional 17,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 542,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $55,057,000 after acquiring an additional 18,876 shares in the last quarter. 91.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EEFT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $115.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, DA Davidson upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $126.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.56.

Euronet Worldwide Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ EEFT opened at $102.11 on Friday. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.84 and a twelve month high of $121.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.98 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.65.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $857.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $837.85 million. Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 7.63%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Euronet Worldwide Company Profile

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. It operates through three segments: Electronic Fund Transfer Processing, epay, and Money Transfer. The Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit and prepaid card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

