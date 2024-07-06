Evmos (EVMOS) Price Reaches $0.0279 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 11.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 6th. During the last week, Evmos has traded down 10.5% against the US dollar. One Evmos coin can now be purchased for $0.0279 or 0.00000049 BTC on popular exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $16.35 million and approximately $1.03 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000315 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000021 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.
Evmos Profile
Evmos’ launch date was September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 785,632,037 coins and its circulating supply is 585,632,037 coins. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Evmos
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Evmos directly using US dollars.
