Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD) Shares Sold by State of Alaska Department of Revenue

State of Alaska Department of Revenue cut its holdings in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) by 12.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,665 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in Expeditors International of Washington were worth $3,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 14,137 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 1,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 2,956 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Cape ANN Savings Bank now owns 3,379 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $427,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 963 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 94.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Blake R. Bell sold 4,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.99, for a total value of $479,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,170,637.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Emmert sold 8,100 shares of Expeditors International of Washington stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.67, for a total transaction of $1,001,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,741,891.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington Stock Performance

EXPD stock opened at $123.40 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14, a PEG ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $120.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.86. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a one year low of $107.03 and a one year high of $131.17.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The transportation company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 28.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.45 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 4.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Expeditors International of Washington Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 3rd. This is a positive change from Expeditors International of Washington’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.69. Expeditors International of Washington’s payout ratio is presently 30.93%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EXPD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Expeditors International of Washington from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $118.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $113.44.

Expeditors International of Washington Company Profile

(Free Report)

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, import, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

See Also

