Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) Shares Acquired by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 505,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,055 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $58,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XOM. First Pacific Financial purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Partnership Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $91,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently weighed in on XOM. Scotiabank boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $114.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $152.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Barclays initiated coverage on Exxon Mobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $147.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC upped their price objective on Exxon Mobil from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exxon Mobil presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $133.82.

Exxon Mobil Price Performance

Shares of XOM traded down $1.39 on Friday, reaching $113.37. The stock had a trading volume of 12,630,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,680,571. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $114.65 and a 200 day moving average of $110.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $447.02 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.91. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $95.77 and a twelve month high of $123.75.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $83.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $79.69 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.75% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.83 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 9.23 EPS for the current year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 14th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 46.57%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,426 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $288,718.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,018,450.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Exxon Mobil Company Profile

Exxon Mobil Corporation engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Energy Products, Chemical Products, and Specialty Products segments. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas.

