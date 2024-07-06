Farmmi (NASDAQ:FAMI) Trading Down 6.3%

Farmmi, Inc. (NASDAQ:FAMI – Get Free Report) dropped 6.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.59 and last traded at $0.59. Approximately 118,362 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 107% from the average daily volume of 57,101 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.63.

Farmmi Price Performance

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.94.

About Farmmi

Farmmi, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in processing and sale of agricultural products in China, the United States, Japan, Canada, Europe, Korea, and the Middle East. The company offers Shiitake mushrooms, Mu Er mushrooms, and other edible fungi, such as bamboo fungi, agrocybe aegerila, pleurotus eryngii, grifola frondose, coprinus comatus, and hericium erinaceus, as well as dried edible fungi.

