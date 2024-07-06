FCG Investment Co Purchases 1,517 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

FCG Investment Co raised its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 34.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,967 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,517 shares during the quarter. FCG Investment Co’s holdings in Chevron were worth $941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,924,375 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,303,688,000 after buying an additional 458,080 shares during the period. Berkshire Hathaway Inc raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 126,093,326 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $18,808,081,000 after purchasing an additional 15,845,037 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,235,473 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,886,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Chevron during the 4th quarter valued at $2,902,007,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Chevron by 13.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 15,622,388 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,330,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797,171 shares during the period. 72.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Chevron from $180.00 to $204.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 18th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Chevron from $156.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Chevron from $185.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. Barclays began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $203.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chevron from $198.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.95.

CVX opened at $154.31 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $284.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $139.62 and a 12-month high of $171.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 26th. The oil and gas company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.42 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 10.21%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.55 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 16th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.98%.

In related news, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,540. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, Director Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 5,098 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.50, for a total transaction of $833,523.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $416,761.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Alana K. Knowles sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $462,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,746 shares of company stock worth $2,727,971 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification of liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and carbon capture and storage, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

