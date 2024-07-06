Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG) Shares Purchased by J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (BATS:FBCG – Free Report) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,624 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,278 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF worth $1,563,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,136,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,711,000 after purchasing an additional 220,071 shares during the period. Win Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $14,924,000. MV Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 298,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,468,000 after acquiring an additional 4,840 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 291,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,216,000 after acquiring an additional 19,593 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF by 85.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 182,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after acquiring an additional 84,218 shares during the last quarter.

FBCG opened at $43.64 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.50 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.69.

The Fidelity Blue Chip Growth ETF (FBCG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund of fundamentally-selected global growth stocks. The fund utilizes the Fidelity non-transparent model. FBCG was launched on Jun 3, 2020 and is managed by Fidelity.

