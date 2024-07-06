Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV) Shares Pass Below 50-Day Moving Average of $397.84

Fidelity European Trust (LON:FEV – Get Free Report) shares passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 397.84 ($5.03) and traded as low as GBX 390.15 ($4.93). Fidelity European Trust shares last traded at GBX 398 ($5.03), with a volume of 416,620 shares changing hands.

Fidelity European Trust Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £1.63 billion, a PE ratio of 686.21 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 398 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 379.72.

About Fidelity European Trust

Fidelity European Trust PLC is an open-ended equity fund launched and managed by FIL Investment Services (UK) Limited. It is co-managed by FIL Investments International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Continental Europe. It makes its investments in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

