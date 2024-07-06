Financial Analysis: Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) & Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE)

Alternus Clean Energy (NASDAQ:ALCE – Get Free Report) and Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Alliant Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alternus Clean Energy N/A N/A N/A Alliant Energy 17.53% 10.57% 3.38%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Alternus Clean Energy and Alliant Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alternus Clean Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Alliant Energy 0 4 3 0 2.43

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Alliant Energy has a consensus target price of $51.38, indicating a potential downside of 0.42%. Given Alliant Energy’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Alliant Energy is more favorable than Alternus Clean Energy.

79.9% of Alliant Energy shares are held by institutional investors. 24.3% of Alternus Clean Energy shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.3% of Alliant Energy shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Alternus Clean Energy has a beta of -0.6, suggesting that its stock price is 160% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Alliant Energy has a beta of 0.56, suggesting that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Alternus Clean Energy and Alliant Energy’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alternus Clean Energy $20.08 million 1.50 -$69.46 million N/A N/A Alliant Energy $4.03 billion 3.28 $703.00 million $2.75 18.76

Alliant Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Alternus Clean Energy.

Summary

Alliant Energy beats Alternus Clean Energy on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alternus Clean Energy

Alternus Energy Group Plc operates as an international vertically integrated independent power producer. It owns, develops, installs, and operates midsized utility scale solar parks. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

About Alliant Energy

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa. Alliant Energy Corporation, through its other subsidiary, Wisconsin Power and Light Company (WPL), generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Wisconsin; and sells electricity to wholesale customers in Wisconsin. It serves retail customers in the farming, agriculture, industrial manufacturing, chemical, packaging, and food industries, as well as wholesale customers comprising municipalities and rural electric cooperatives. In addition, the company owns and operates a short-line rail freight service in Iowa; a Mississippi River barge, rail, and truck freight terminal in Illinois; freight brokerage services; wind turbine blade recycling services; and a rail-served warehouse in Iowa. Further, it holds interests in a natural gas-fired electric generating unit near Sheboygan Falls, Wisconsin; and a wind farm located in Oklahoma. The company was formerly known as Interstate Energy Corp. and changed its name to Alliant Energy Corporation in May 1999. Alliant Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1981 and is headquartered in Madison, Wisconsin.

