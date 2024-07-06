Financial Contrast: Lazydays (GORV) versus Its Rivals

Lazydays (NASDAQ:GORV – Get Free Report) is one of 32 public companies in the “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Lazydays to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, dividends, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Lazydays and its peers, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lazydays 0 0 0 0 N/A Lazydays Competitors 238 1224 1727 54 2.49

As a group, “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies have a potential upside of 2.92%. Given Lazydays’ peers higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Lazydays has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

89.7% of Lazydays shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.4% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by institutional investors. 61.5% of Lazydays shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.8% of shares of all “Automotive dealers & gasoline service stations” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Lazydays and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lazydays -12.48% -16.47% -3.86% Lazydays Competitors -3.03% -45.78% -5.36%

Volatility & Risk

Lazydays has a beta of 2.02, meaning that its share price is 102% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lazydays’ peers have a beta of 1.44, meaning that their average share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lazydays and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Lazydays $1.06 billion -$110.27 million -0.30 Lazydays Competitors $9.49 billion $263.48 million -9.06

Lazydays’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Lazydays. Lazydays is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Lazydays beats its peers on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Lazydays

Lazydays Holdings, Inc. operates recreational vehicle (RV) dealerships under the Lazydays name in the United States. The company offers RV sales, RV-repair and services, financing and insurance products, third-party protection plans, and after-market parts and accessories. It also operates the Lazydays RV resort at Tampa, Florida. The company was founded in 1976 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

