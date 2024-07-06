Financial Review: Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX) & Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH)

Finch Therapeutics Group (NASDAQ:FNCH – Get Free Report) and Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Vaxcyte’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finch Therapeutics Group N/A -68.11% -28.10% Vaxcyte N/A -28.83% -26.89%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Finch Therapeutics Group and Vaxcyte, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finch Therapeutics Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Vaxcyte 0 0 4 0 3.00

Volatility & Risk

Vaxcyte has a consensus price target of $78.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.91%. Given Vaxcyte’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Vaxcyte is more favorable than Finch Therapeutics Group.

Finch Therapeutics Group has a beta of 0.41, indicating that its share price is 59% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Vaxcyte has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Finch Therapeutics Group and Vaxcyte’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finch Therapeutics Group $110,000.00 18.59 -$74.75 million ($10.14) -0.13 Vaxcyte N/A N/A -$402.27 million ($4.28) -18.18

Finch Therapeutics Group has higher revenue and earnings than Vaxcyte. Vaxcyte is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finch Therapeutics Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.8% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 96.8% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by institutional investors. 44.9% of Finch Therapeutics Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 3.1% of Vaxcyte shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Vaxcyte beats Finch Therapeutics Group on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finch Therapeutics Group

Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc., a clinical-stage microbiome therapeutics company, develops a novel class of orally administered biological drugs in the United States. The company develops FIN-211, a microbiome candidate designed to address the gastrointestinal and behavioral symptoms of autism spectrum disorder; and FIN-524 for the prevention, diagnosis, theragnosis or treatment of diseases in humans, including ulcerative colitis; FIN-525 for the treatment of Crohn's disease; and other microbiome product candidates. The company has collaboration and license agreements with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; and license agreements with Skysong Innovations LLC, OpenBiome, Arizona State University, and University of Minnesota. Finch Therapeutics Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

About Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte, Inc., a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness. The company was formerly known as SutroVax, Inc. and changed its name to Vaxcyte, Inc. in May 2020. Vaxcyte, Inc. was incorporated in 2013 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

