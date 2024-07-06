Findlay Park Partners LLP Purchases 137,000 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Free Report) by 31.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 570,026 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 137,000 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group comprises 2.6% of Findlay Park Partners LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Findlay Park Partners LLP owned 0.06% of UnitedHealth Group worth $281,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Richelieu Gestion SA bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. CGC Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC now owns 55 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 148.1% in the fourth quarter. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA now owns 67 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 45.1% during the first quarter. Red Tortoise LLC now owns 74 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. 87.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $534.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $545.00 to $562.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $618.00 to $584.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Baird R W raised shares of UnitedHealth Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, HSBC upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $579.74.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $488.01. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,996 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,448,744. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $498.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $500.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $436.38 and a twelve month high of $554.70. The firm has a market cap of $449.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.83, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.60.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $6.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.63 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $99.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.23 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.50% and a net margin of 4.05%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $6.26 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 27.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $2.10 per share. This is a boost from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. This represents a $8.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 17th. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is currently 51.34%.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage, and health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; and health and dental benefits, and hospital and clinical services, as well as health care benefits products and services to state programs caring for the economically disadvantaged, medically underserved, and those without the benefit of employer-funded health care coverage.

