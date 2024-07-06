Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs (CVE:FCA) Trading Down 26.8%

Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs Corp (CVE:FCA – Get Free Report) shares dropped 26.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$7.17 and last traded at C$7.17. Approximately 1,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$9.80.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Firm Capital American Realty Prtnrs from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th.

The company has a market cap of C$49.72 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$7.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$7.17. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.76.

Firm Capital American Realty Partners Corp. focuses on capital partnership investing in the U.S. income producing real estate and mortgage debt investments. It intends to acquire income producing U.S. real estate assets in the United States; and create a real estate debt and equity lending platform, which focuses on providing bridge mortgage loans and joint venture capital.

