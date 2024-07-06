First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) have received an average rating of “Hold” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on FFWM shares. Raymond James lowered First Foundation from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of First Foundation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens lowered shares of First Foundation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of First Foundation from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of First Foundation in a report on Wednesday.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

First Foundation Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FFWM. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in First Foundation in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Caxton Associates LP purchased a new position in shares of First Foundation in the first quarter worth $123,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the fourth quarter worth $126,000. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of First Foundation during the first quarter worth $128,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of First Foundation by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 13,946 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FFWM opened at $5.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. First Foundation has a 12 month low of $3.69 and a 12 month high of $11.47. The company has a market capitalization of $283.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.37 and a beta of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its 200 day moving average is $7.41.

First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. First Foundation had a positive return on equity of 1.11% and a negative net margin of 32.44%. The business had revenue of $51.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.93 million. Research analysts predict that First Foundation will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

First Foundation Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. First Foundation’s payout ratio is currently -1.09%.

First Foundation Company Profile

First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking services, investment advisory, wealth management, and trust services to individuals, businesses, and other organizations in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. It offers a range of deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing demand deposit accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial term loans, and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.

Featured Articles

