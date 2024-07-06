First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.15.

FHN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on First Horizon in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on First Horizon from $18.50 to $17.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised First Horizon from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. StockNews.com raised First Horizon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on First Horizon from $16.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 4th.

First Horizon Stock Down 1.8 %

NYSE FHN opened at $15.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.73. First Horizon has a 52 week low of $10.08 and a 52 week high of $16.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The firm has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.89.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.01. First Horizon had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The company had revenue of $819.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that First Horizon will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.96%.

Institutional Trading of First Horizon

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its holdings in First Horizon by 6.5% during the first quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. now owns 12,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of First Horizon by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after acquiring an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of First Horizon by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 106,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,508,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 265,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,761,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Horizon by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 32,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the period. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About First Horizon

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through Regional Banking and Specialty Banking segments. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

