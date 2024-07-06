First Mining Gold (TSE:FF) Shares Up 4%

First Mining Gold Corp. (TSE:FF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. 97,228 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 834,080 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.13.

Separately, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of First Mining Gold from C$0.70 to C$0.80 in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$128.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.67 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

First Mining Gold (TSE:FF – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that First Mining Gold Corp. will post -0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Keith Neumeyer purchased 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.16 per share, with a total value of C$38,750.00. Corporate insiders own 4.81% of the company’s stock.

First Mining Gold Corp. develops and explores for gold projects. It also explores for silver and copper deposits. The company primarily holds interests in the Springpole Gold Project located in northwestern Ontario. First Mining Gold Corp. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

