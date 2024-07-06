First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Boosts Stock Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. raised its position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 19,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 902 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Newmont were worth $698,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Life Planning Partners Inc bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 171.9% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 628 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 397 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 2,373.2% in the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 1,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Advantage Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. 68.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Newmont from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on Newmont from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Newmont from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein decreased their price objective on Newmont from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.13.

In related news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.13, for a total transaction of $547,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 331,469 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,964,788.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

NEM opened at $44.49 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.20. Newmont Co. has a 12-month low of $29.42 and a 12-month high of $45.92. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.47.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.20. Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.88% and a negative net margin of 20.19%. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Newmont’s payout ratio is currently -37.45%.

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

