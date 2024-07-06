First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 2,323 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. grew its stake in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 39.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,323 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $804,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 42,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Greenfield Savings Bank lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 4,544 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,859,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lifted its position in shares of CBRE Group by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 25,663 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,495,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 98.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CBRE stock opened at $87.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $87.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.41. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $64.63 and a 12 month high of $98.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

CBRE Group ( NYSE:CBRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.09. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CBRE. UBS Group dropped their price objective on CBRE Group from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on CBRE Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on CBRE Group from $103.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.17.

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

