First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Buys 529 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its stake in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,301 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. ASB Consultores LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. ASB Consultores LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 7,688 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $848,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,387,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC increased its position in DTE Energy by 89.6% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. 76.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DTE stock opened at $109.77 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $22.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.66. DTE Energy has a one year low of $90.14 and a one year high of $117.44.

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 10.36% and a return on equity of 11.53%. On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will post 6.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be paid a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 66.78%.

Several brokerages have commented on DTE. KeyCorp lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $117.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 20th. TheStreet raised DTE Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on DTE Energy from $129.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on DTE Energy from $116.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on DTE Energy from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $115.67.

In related news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $498,041.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other DTE Energy news, VP Lisa A. Muschong sold 1,198 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.61, for a total value of $139,698.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,041.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Trevor F. Lauer sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.07, for a total value of $402,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,843,788.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,698 shares of company stock valued at $1,702,444 in the last 90 days. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to various residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through coal-fired plants, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

