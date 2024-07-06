First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Cuts Stock Position in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. cut its holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Free Report) by 10.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,290 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV were worth $747,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Naviter Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 19.6% in the first quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 22,261 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after buying an additional 3,649 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $106,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV by 146.9% in the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 63,242 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock worth $3,844,000 after acquiring an additional 37,632 shares during the last quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $293,000. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BUD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV from $70.00 to $68.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.13.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Stock Performance

NYSE BUD opened at $59.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $61.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $62.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.63. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a fifty-two week low of $51.66 and a fifty-two week high of $67.49.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (NYSE:BUD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 8th. The consumer goods maker reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $14.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.43 billion. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV had a return on equity of 14.01% and a net margin of 8.03%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a $0.8722 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 3rd. This is a positive change from Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV’s dividend payout ratio is 27.31%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV Company Profile

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV produces, distributes, exports, markets, and sells beer and beverages. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

Featured Articles

