First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. Has $850,000 Stock Holdings in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

First Trust Direct Indexing L.P. lifted its position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 13.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. First Trust Direct Indexing L.P.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ResMed by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 214 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in ResMed by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 902 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 12,614 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in shares of ResMed by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 25,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,432,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the period. Finally, Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT raised its position in shares of ResMed by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliance Wealth Advisors LLC UT now owns 1,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ResMed news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $209,810.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,056 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,104,459.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Witte Jan De sold 360 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.29, for a total value of $78,584.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,519 shares in the company, valued at $1,641,322.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 31,151 shares of company stock worth $6,666,409. Corporate insiders own 1.21% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Stock Up 2.9 %

RMD stock opened at $194.81 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $28.62 billion, a PE ratio of 29.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $191.61. ResMed Inc. has a 52 week low of $132.24 and a 52 week high of $229.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.22. ResMed had a return on equity of 24.43% and a net margin of 20.91%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 earnings per share. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ResMed Inc. will post 7.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ResMed Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer cut ResMed from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $236.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of ResMed from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $215.00 target price on shares of ResMed in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $202.80.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. It operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

